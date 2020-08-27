Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 was introduced in India last month. The device was launched as the third model in the Redmi Note 9 series. Today, the handset will be made available for sale in the Indian market at 12 noon through Amazon.in & Xiaomi India's official website. Key highlights of the device are MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, a 48MP quad rear cameras, a 5,020mAh battery & much more. Redmi Note 9 Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 11,999; to Go on Sale on July 24 via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ corning gorilla glass display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. For photography, the handset flaunts a quad rear camera system flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP shooter for clicking selfies & attending video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Camera (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the device comes mated with up to 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. Redmi's new budget smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger in the box.

Redmi Note 9 (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Additionally, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 11,999 whereas 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB models cost Rs 13,499 & Rs 14,999.

