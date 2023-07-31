Surat, Jul 31 (PTI) Four persons were injured after a speeding car driven by a man allegedly in an inebriated state hit their motorcycles in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Monday.

The accident took place in Kapodra locality of the city around 11 pm on Sunday, an official said.

Sajan Patel (27), who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, hit three motorcycles and was caught by locals and beaten up, the official from Kapodra police station said.

A video of the accident has surfaced in which the car driven at a high speed is seen hitting the motorcycles.

The accused had consumed alcohol at a birthday party and was returning home, when he hit six persons riding three motorcycles, he said.

Four persons sustained serious injuries when the car hit the motorcycles one after the other, inspector MB Vachhani said.

Patel was found to be under the influence of alcohol and his blood sample was sent for medical examination, he said.

The police shifted the injured persons and the accused driver to a hospital, the official said, adding that the victims sustained fractures on arms and legs.

An offence under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by rash or negligent act), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered, Vachhani said.

On July 20, nine persons were killed and 13 injured when a speeding car ploughed into a crowd on a flyover on SG Highway in Ahmedabad city.

