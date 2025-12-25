Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 24 (ANI): Gujarat's Minister of Forests and Environment Arjun Modhwadia on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government's firm commitment to the conservation and sustainable development of the Aravalli hills, stating that the state remains fully dedicated to safeguarding the forest areas and environmentally sensitive regions.

He stated that, in accordance with the Supreme Court's directives, the Government of Gujarat is implementing all aspects related to the new definition and conservation of the Aravalli hills.

He emphasised that the state government will prohibit mining entirely in 'core and inviolate' zones, including protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, reserve areas, wetlands, and CAMPA plantation sites across the state.

The state government's primary objective is to ensure environmental conservation alongside development, so that future generations inherit a safe and green Gujarat. The Aravalli mountain range is not merely a collection of rocks; it serves as a natural barrier that prevents the advance of the desert and is extremely important for groundwater recharge.

Referring to the 'Aravalli Green Wall Project', the Minister stated that a total forest area of 3,25,511 hectares across the districts of Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Dahod, and Panchmahal in Gujarat has been included under this project.

To enhance green cover, 86.84 lakh saplings of native species were planted across 4,426 hectares in 2025-26.

In addition, invasive plant species such as Prosopis juliflora (Gando Baval) and Lantana have been removed from 150 hectares. The minister said that in 2026-27, plantation and conservation activities will be undertaken on approximately 4,890 hectares under this project. (ANI)

