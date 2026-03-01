New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, terming it as the end of an era and highlighting the historic ties between India and Iran.

In the X post, Singh wrote, "For those whose ancestors hail from India, Ayatollah Khomeini becoming Iran's Supreme Leader--his passing marks the end of an era. India has lost a trusted friend. Humble tribute to Khomeini ji. Iran is India's traditional ally. It has always voted against Pakistan and stood by India. It has provided India with energy security."

He added, "In this hour of crisis, the Indian government should clarify its stance, otherwise the global dictator America's tyranny will spread all over the world."

Meanwhile, Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media.

The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. The country's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

Attention is focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership. (ANI)

