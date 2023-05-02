New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhites will now have the opportunity to have a visual experience of Gujarat's Somnath Temple, one of the foremost jyotirlinga sites, in the national capital.

The Gujarat government has created a 3D cave in Garvi Gujarat at 25B Akbar Road in the national capital which was jointly inaugurated by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Supreme Court Judges Justice MR Shah and Justice Belaben Trivedi here on the occasion of the Foundation Day of Gujarat.

This is the first kind of immersive experience developed by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board of the state government.

The architecture, cultural and religious significance of the temple is sought to be disseminated through this project. Thus, the Somnath Temple has been scanned with 3-D LiDAR scanning/mapping system and converted into an immersive virtual experience.

Visitors can explore the temple in a highly realistic and detailed manner through experiential darshan VR goggles and a 3D cave. Through this system, every visitor can get a unique and new experience of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an earlier speech emphasized the need to preserve and promote the historical heritage.

The Gujarat government has taken a number of steps to promote and preserve its cultural and spiritual heritage. This project is part of that larger endeavour. Garvi Gujarat in Delhi is a reflection of the craft, cuisine and culture of Gujarat and this aspect of the Bhawan has been further enhanced through this project. (ANI)

