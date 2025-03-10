Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has promised to provide green energy to industries in the state. He said that the state government has promoted green energy in the agriculture sector, and now, it was time for industries to turn to the use of green energy.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Planned Annual Meet-20125. The meeting also held discussions with the contents of 'developed Gujarat-Powering A Prosper India'.

According to a release issued by Gujarat CMO, Chief Minister Patel categorically stated that the mood of the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed and was well-equipped for India to be developed with big resolutions and big goals.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted an approach to promote green energy production and appropriation. It is determined to realise this approach of the Prime Minister. At the last Vibrant Summit, half of the total MoU was given by giving priority to Green Energy. This has been done for the field.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for this time to take the lead for global development. The state government is also eager to assist and promote quality products in Gujarat. The Chief Minister said that our product can be established as a quality product in the Global Competitive Market if the industry is also associated with the state government.

Chief Minister Patel urged the Prime Minister to ensure the importance and participation of the "smallest man in the industry-tax world" to ensure the development of all.

Confederation of Indian Industry Western Region (CII WR) Chairperson Swati Salgaocar said, "The Indian Industries (CII) has been with the unemployed team of more than 600 members for the new opportunities for the development of the business and industry sector through the uninterrupted hard work of the state."

"Following the policies, industrial development has filled up," Salgaocar added.

The Chairperson said that Gift City, Dholera SIR and PA Mitra Park have emerged as an attractive place for investment in the state. Stating that the organisation is committed to industrial development through the development of the state, it was expected that this annual meeting would be a special step in the direction of "Vikasit Gujarat" through the cooperation of the Government of Gujarat and the CII.

CII Chairman Kulin Lalbhai said the state is also developing with the nation's industrial development. Stating that the government is always committed to solving the problem of industries, he expressed confidence that Gujarat is becoming a strong centre of economic development in India. He said that Gujarat is progressing in various units in the industrial sectors and has been the government's approach to promoting industries at the foundation of new heights.

The annual meeting discussed issues, including various industrial development programs in the state. Premraj Kashyap, Vice Chairman of CII; Rajesh Kapoor, Regional Director of CII, previous chairman of CIE, CII Western Region and CII Gujarat State Council, Council members, Chairman of Zonal Council and Vice -Chairman of State Panel. (ANI)

