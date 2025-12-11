Gandhinagar (Gujarat), December 11 (ANI): The Gujarat government on Thursday signed MoUs with Sharjah's Henox IT & Data Centres Pvt Ltd in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Gandhinagar, a press release from the CMO said.

The move aims to make Gujarat the destination of choice for hyperscale and enterprise data centres by increasing data centre and IT infrastructure development in the state.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Personality Rights: Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Illegal Social Media Content in 3 Days.

This Data Cable Landing Station Project, with a potential investment of approximately Rs 1317 crore, will be established in Dhuvaran, Anand District, and will create over 1,300 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

According to the CMO, after signing the MoU at the Regional AI Impact Conference in Gandhinagar, Henox IT's CEO, Masood M. Sharif Mahmood and Rasheed Al Ali, along with Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, the UAE Ambassador to India, held a meeting with the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the Minister of Science and Technology.

Also Read | Swiss Yodeling, Yurt-making, Turkmen Alabay Join UNESCO List.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this CLS project will accelerate the growth of AI, machine learning, startup platforms, and the GCC ecosystem in Gujarat through faster, stronger international connectivity in the coming days.

He stated during the meeting that Gujarat will become an essential gateway for global data traffic, thereby strengthening the nation's digital independence.

The CEO of Henox IT & Data Centres highlighted the significance of this cable landing station, noting that it will serve as an essential gateway connecting India to global internet infrastructure. The centre will also serve as a backbone for high-bandwidth applications required for smart cities.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Jayanti Ravi; the Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, Mamta Verma; the Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh; the Secretary, Vikrant Pandey; and the Secretary of the Science and Technology Department, P. Bharathi, the press release stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)