The National SAR awards were also presented during the meeting for the year 2023-24. (Photo/ Defence PRO)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) organised the 23rd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting on Monday in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The meeting focused on enhancing inter-agency coordination and collaboration among stakeholders to strengthen India's overall search and rescue (SAR) framework. Discussions centred on leveraging technology and modern communication systems to improve operational efficiency and maritime safety standards, as per the ministry.

The following National SAR awards were also presented during the meeting for the year 2023-24

MV He Yuan Shun 89, a Panama-flagged vessel, received the award in the Merchant Vessel category.

Indian Fishing Boat Kedarnath Bhole was awarded in the Fishing Boat category

ICG Ship Rajveer received the award for the Government-owned SAR Unit category

Vessel Traffic System (VTS), Mumbai Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) were jointly felicitated in the Ashore Unit category.

Director General S Paramesh Director General, ICG and chairperson of the NMSAR Board, presided over the meeting. He reaffirmed ICG's collective resolve to safeguard lives at sea and underscored the importance of efficient SAR operations as a cornerstone of India's maritime safety architecture.

The meeting was attended by representatives from key maritime and aviation stakeholders including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ISRO, INCOIS, Airports Authority of India and Directorate General of Shipping, among others. Interactive sessions and presentations facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices, reaffirming the shared commitment to ensuring safer and more secure maritime operations. (ANI)

