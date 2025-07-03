Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a Viksit Bharat by 2047, with villages playing a vital role in shaping this future. For sustained rural progress, it is important that Gram Panchayat elections are held through consensus. This not only ensures active public participation in development works but also prevents unnecessary election-related expenses and helps maintain a peaceful environment in villages.

According to a release from the Gujarat government, to strengthen this approach, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, launched the 'Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana' in 2001. Under this initiative, special grants are provided to Gram Panchayats formed through consensus, including Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats (women-led Samaras Panchayats). The scheme continues to yield meaningful outcomes.

In the recent Gram Panchayat elections held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, two Panchayats from Patan district were declared Samaras for the fifth consecutive time, demonstrating the growing acceptance and success of this model.

In Gram Panchayat elections, when all members including the Sarpanch are elected unopposed, the village is declared a Samaras Gram Panchayat. If all unopposed members are women, it is known as a Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayat.

Ilampur village in Patan district has earned both honours, being declared a Samaras Gram Panchayat for the fifth consecutive time and, for the first time, a Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayat under the Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana. With this, the leadership of the village will now rest entirely in the hands of women for the next five years. For maintaining Samaras status for five consecutive terms, Ilampur will receive a grant of Rs 8.50 lakh from the state government for village development.

The Gram Panchayat comprises nine women members, including 35-year-old Sarpanch Kesarben Mangaji Thakor. All these women members are aged between 32 and 68 years.

Speaking about this achievement, Sarpanch Kesarben said, "Ilampur, with a population of over 1,100, has never had Panchayat elections since independence. People here are mostly involved in farming and animal husbandry. With the grant we receive, we are committed to ensuring the village sees real and lasting development."

After Ilampur, Chadasana Gram Panchayat in Patan district has also been declared a Samaras Gram Panchayat for the fifth consecutive time. In recognition of this milestone, the village will receive the same grant from the state government. The Panchayat is led by a 56-year-old Desai Amathiben Dineshbhai, who includes eight other women members. This is the second time Chadasana has been recognised as a Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayat.

Speaking about the spirit of the village, the Sarpanch said, "Chadasana has a population of 547, where people from all communities live with mutual respect and unity. If the village continues to remain Samaras, peace will prevail and development will continue without disruption."

The increasing number of Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats under the Samaras Gram Panchayat Yojana reflects a significant stride in strengthening women's role in grassroots governance.

In the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections, 56 women-led Samaras Panchayats were declared across Gujarat. Among the top five districts, Mehsana leads with 9, followed by Patan (7), Bhavnagar (6), Banaskantha (6), and Vadodara (4). On July 4, 2025, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel will allocate development grants to these 56 Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats.

These grants will support rural development efforts and take forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of improving the quality of life in Gujarat's villages. (ANI)

