Ahmedabad, Apr 7 (PTI) With most parts of Gujarat reeling under a heatwave, the Kandla airport in the Kutch district registered the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre said here.

Also Read | Punjab: Youth Assaulted During Birthday Party in Ludhiana; 16 Booked.

Several other cities registered maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, including Surendranagar (44.4 degrees Celsius), Bhuj (43.4), Keshod (43.7), Amreli (43.4), Deesa (43.4), Ahmedabad (43.2), Rajkot (43.1) and Gandhinagar (43).

Also Read | 'BJP Promised Acche Din but Failed To Keep Vow', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The heatwave conditions would prevail till April 9 in different parts of the state including Kutch, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli, Met officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)