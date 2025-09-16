Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often emphasised that the skills of India's artisans are not just a means of livelihood, but a living expression of the nation's cultural heritage and self-reliance, said the Gujarat CMO release.

To strengthen this community and showcase their craftsmanship to the world, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Scheme on his birthday, September 17, 2023. The initiative seeks to modernise traditional crafts, equip artisans with financial and technological support, and open new avenues for growth and recognition.

Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner in translating this ambitious vision into action. Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has, within just two years, ensured effective and result-driven implementation of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. The outcome has been clear: artisans in Gujarat are witnessing tangible improvements in their skills, capacities, and economic well-being.

Gujarat has emerged as one of the well-performing states in the effective rollout of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, demonstrating significant progress in empowering traditional artisans. On the financial front, loans worth over Rs 390 crore have been sanctioned for more than 43,000 artisans, of which over Rs 290 crore has already been disbursed to over 32,000 beneficiaries.

The state has also excelled in registration and verification, completing the rigorous three-level verification process for over 2.14 lakh artisans. Beyond financial inclusion, the scheme places strong emphasis on skill development. In line with this, more than 1.81 lakh artisans in Gujarat have successfully completed training programmes designed to enhance their skills and craftsmanship. Additionally, Gujarat has set up a dedicated state-level helpdesk that has already addressed more than 17,500 queries, ensuring swift grievance redressal and greater confidence among beneficiaries.

According to the release, under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in Gujarat, artisans are being registered through Common Service Centres (CSCs). To ensure a transparent and reliable application process, the state has implemented a rigorous three-tier verification system. At the first level, applications are verified by the local Gram Panchayat or Urban Local Body (ULB). At the second stage, the approval process is carried out by the District Implementation Committee (DIC). Finally, at the state level, verification is overseen by a committee chaired by the MSME-DFO. This multi-layered mechanism has strengthened both the credibility and transparency of the scheme, enabling a larger number of artisans to join without obstacles.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme is breathing new life into India's age-old trades, which have long been the backbone of rural economies and a living expression of cultural heritage. A total of 18 traditional occupations has been included in the scheme, covering artisans whose skills and services have supported society for generations.

The list spans a wide spectrum: from basket weavers, mat makers, broom makers, and coconut weavers, to sculptors, stone carvers, and boat makers. It also includes potters, tailors, blacksmiths, washermen, and cobblers, whose contributions remain essential to daily life even today. Carpenters, masons, goldsmiths, and locksmiths are also part of the scheme, as are barbers, garland makers, and toy makers. (ANI)

