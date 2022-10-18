Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], October 18 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Junagadh on Wednesday, the locals in the city are all set to welcome him calling it a "historic visit".

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting tomorrow and will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 3,580 crore in Junagadh.

Also Read | Gujarat Govt Okays Regularisation of Illegal Constructions on Payment of Impact Fees.

The residents of the city are hopeful of the BJP returning to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, one of the residents, Mair Malik said that there has been a lot of development in Junagadh over the years.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Hails Centre's Decision To Hike MSP of Six Rabi Crops.

"PM Modi has developed Junagadh. The Juni Juni structure here has been painted. An overbridge is also being planned in the city. The BJP is the right party for us. There would be more development if BJP returns to power again," he said.

Another local said there would be employment opportunities for the youth with the BJP government in power.

"The people of Junagadh welcome PM Modi. Junagadh is an ancient city. A lot of development has been done here. A lot of developmental projects which were due have been started. The old structures have been renovated. It would be Prime Minister's historic visit. We are excited for tomorrow. The youth will get employment," he said.

The Deputy Mayor of Junagadh lauded PM Modi's leadership and said that he makes policies without any discrimination.

"The work that PM Modi is doing is appreciated all over the world. We are very excited about tomorrow that he is coming here. People from various districts will join the public meeting. He is such a leader. He makes policies for all without any discrimination," he said.

Another local, Chandresh said that the good work will continue to be done till there is a BJP government in power.

"The way the BJP has worked here, one would think to give one more term to them in power. The governmnet has worked for the development of Junagadh. Such work will continue till there is a BJP government in power," he said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the improvement of coastal highways along with the construction of missing links. In the first phase of this project, a total highway length of over 270 Km will be covered across 13 districts.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of two water supply projects and for the construction of a godown complex for the storage of Agri products at Junagadh. At Porbandar, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the holistic development of Shri Krishan Rukshamani Mandir, Madhavpur.

He will also lay the foundation stone for sewage and water supply projects and maintenance dredging at Porbandar Fishery Harbour. At Gir Somnath, he will lay the foundation stone of two projects, including for the development of a fishing port at Madhwad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)