Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the premises of Sanghvi Organics Private Limited located in Panoli GIDC, Bharuch, on Sunday morning.

So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Also Read | Chhatarpur Horror: Woman Allegedly Drugged With Momos and Gang-Raped by Husband, 2 Friends Before Being Dumped in Semi-Conscious State on Sagar-Kanpur Highway in Madhya Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

More than 15 fire tenders have been deployed at the site, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 14, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)