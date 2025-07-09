Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghavi held a special review meeting today regarding the law and order situation in the state. Present at the meeting were the State Director General of Police Vikas Sahay, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Nipun Torwane, all Police Commissioners, and Range Heads.

According to a release, commending the Gujarat Police for their ongoing campaign against drugs, the minister noted a twofold increase in NDPS cases compared to previous records. He congratulated the police and instructed local units to actively register such cases. Additionally, he lauded the registration of the highest number of 17 PIT-NDPS (Preventive Detention under NDPS Act) cases within just 15 days and encouraged even more proactive action against drug mafias.

He also appreciated the action taken against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Gujarat. The minister praised the intensified operations under the state's GUJCTOC (Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime) Act, noting that eight cases were registered and 77 accused were booked in the last five months.

The review also highlighted actions against anti-social elements. Sanghavi congratulated the police on their historical work and directed that a specific strategy be designed for stricter actions against such elements. Between January 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, actions included, removal of 582 illegal encroachments, action against 1,861 individuals for illegal electricity connections, bail cancellations for 689 habitual offenders, financial investigations into bank accounts of anti-social elements, with 390 individuals facing strict actions for illicit transactions.

He praised the Gujarat Police for this significant work and called for even more rigorous action.

The state has also taken strict action against illegal moneylenders. Between January 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, a total of 1,054 crimes were registered against 2,487 moneylenders. The police organized 641 loan assistance camps to support citizens. The minister instructed senior officers to ensure there are no delays in FIR registrations at police stations and to treat applicants with empathy, providing swift resolutions.

Furthermore, from January 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, 66 crimes were registered against 296 accused in honey trap cases. The minister directed the police to take the strictest possible action in such matters as well. (ANI)

