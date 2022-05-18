Ahmedabad, May 18 (PTI) Gujarat Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel on Wednesday said he has resigned as the Gujarat Congress working president as well as from the party's primary membership.

Patel submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"Today, after mustering courage, I am resigning from the party post and primary membership of the Congress. I hope my followers and people of Gujarat will welcome my step. I believe that I will be able to serve the state better after this step," he tweeted. PTI PD

