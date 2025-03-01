New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a three-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, following the BJP's sweeping victory in the state's local body elections. PM Modi will arrive in Jamnagar on Saturday night and is scheduled to hold several key meetings and engagements during his visit. Additionally, the Prime Minister will preside over a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust. The Somnath temple holds significant spiritual importance, and PM Modi, as one of the trustees, regularly participates in the trust's meetings.

On the second day of his tour, the Prime Minister will visit Vantara, a state-of-the-art animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar. Spanning nearly 3,000 acres, Vantara serves as a sanctuary for rescued wildlife and endangered species. PM Modi is also expected to experience a jungle safari at the centre. One of the major highlights of the tour includes chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) in Junagadh district, where discussions on various wildlife-related issues will take place. Jahan-E-Khusrau 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attends Sufi Music Festival at Sunder Nursery, Evokes Iconic Poet Amir Khusro’s Fondness for ‘Basant’ (Watch Video).

As the ex-officio chairman of the NBWL, PM Modi will lead the meeting of the Board, which comprises 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, representatives from various states, wildlife NGOs, chief wildlife wardens, and state secretaries. The Board plays a crucial role in advising the government on wildlife conservation policies and the protection of national parks and sanctuaries. Following the NBWL meeting, PM Modi will engage in an interaction with women forest staff at Sasan, recognising their contributions to wildlife conservation efforts. Ursula von der Leyen Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Hosting EU College of Commissioners, Says ‘We Value Our Partnership With India’.

Later in the day, he will visit the historic Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district to offer prayers. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds immense religious and cultural significance. After concluding his temple visit, the Prime Minister will depart for Rajkot airport and return to Delhi, wrapping up his three-day tour of Gujarat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2025 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).