New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the bhoomi poojan ceremony of the expansion of ArcelorMittal Nippon steel (AM/NS) integrated facility at Hazira area in the Surat district of Gujarat on Friday.

At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will also address the gathering.

With an investment of Rs 60,000 crores, the expansion project will create diverse employment opportunities in the state of Gujarat and across the country.

In yet another step towards the realisation of PM's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the project will help in the production of value-added steel types that will help in strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub of steel.

On October 30, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus at Vadodara in Gujarat.

Earlier on October 20, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various development projects at Vyara in Gujarat's Tapi district.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1,970 crore in Vyara.

He laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the road from Saputara to the Statue of Unity along with the construction of missing links.

PM Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also launched the Mission LiFE movement in Ekta Nagar.

Speaking at the occasion, Prime Minister said, "The issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, and rivers are drying up... Mission LIFE will help in fighting the climate crisis. The most significant factor in life for fighting against climate change is nothing but unity. The mantra of Mission Life is Lifetime and environment."

PM Modi said Mission LiFE will strengthen the concept of P3 (Pro-Planet People).

"Mission LiFE connects the people of the earth with 'Pro-Planet People' and unites them by integrating them with their thoughts. It runs on the basic principle of Lifestyle of the planet, for the planet and by the planet," Prime Minister said.

PM urged people to adopt lifestyle changes to help the environment.

Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Mission LiFE will be India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. (ANI)

