New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): A newly constructed multi-purpose hall at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Vadnagar, District Mehsana was inaugurated on Saturday by Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The hall is constructed at a cost of Rs.4,61,57,000. Union Minister also planted a sapling on the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that there should be pride in our literature, art, philosophy and education. He said that the national education policy will help prepare a future-ready generation.

Union Education Minister also spoke about the rich and ancient history of Vadnagar and said that Vadnagar has been a vibrant centre of knowledge spiritual splendour, civilization and culture.

Speaking about National Education Policy, he further said that the NEP has the potential to make the new generation global citizens.

Speaking about the role of citizens, he said that every citizen has to play a key role in building a New India -- a clean, healthy and prosperous nation. Everyone performing their duties would pave the way for a better neighbourhood, better society, and ultimately, a better country, he further added.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his connection to Vadnagar, he said that it is the beauty of this land that someone who was brought up in this land is now the leader of the country and a global leader.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Committee, Ministry of Education, Government of India allocated Rs.4,61,57,000 in December 2017 to construct a multi-purpose building (multi-purpose hall) for Jawahar Navodaya School, Vadnagar, District Mehsana. Apart from this, the hall has the capacity to hold academic co-curricular and indoor, programs etc. The construction work of this building was done in November 2021 in a modern manner.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also visited the primary school where PM Narendra Modi pursued his elementary education.

The Gujarat government is converting the centuries-old school into a 21st-century 'Prerna Kendra' with a focus to provide inspiration to the next generations.

Together with the Chief Secretary of Gujarat and senior officials of the Government of Gujarat, the Minister viewed a presentation on the master plan of 'Prerna Kendra'. He appreciated the Gujarat government's ideas to establish the vernacular school into a 21st-century modern temple of learning.

Pradhan suggested including certificate courses in leadership and other civilisational aspects of Vadnagar with a unique curriculum and pedagogy. Going forward 'Prerna Kendra' may also transform into a civilisational university/centre for higher learning.

Joint workshops with Education Ministry will be a good beginning to showcase the rich civilisational journey of Vadnagar. With over 3000 years of history under its soil, Vadnagar is a treasure. We have to ensure Vadnagar's rightful place on the global heritage and knowledge map, he added. (ANI)

