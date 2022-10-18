New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Preparations and arrangements gained pace ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his home state on October 19.

PM Modi will dedicate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 4,309 crore in Rajkot and Rs 2,738 crore in Morbi districts during his visit to Gujarat on Wednesday.

All preparations are underway as the prime minister is set to visit his home state Gujarat. Recently PM was in Gujarat on two occasions during which he laid the foundations for various projects and inaugurated many others, besides attending Navratri celebrations.

Bhuj Kutch MP Vinod Chavda, said preparations are going on for a "grand welcome" and roadshow in Rajkot where more than 1.5 lakh people will sit in the dome to listen to PM Modi.

"Prime minister will come on the 19th and visit Junagadh and Rajkot to address the public rally. Rajkot will hold a road show from the airport to the racecourse ground. More than 1.5 lakh people are likely to attend his public rally. All preparations have been done here," said Chavda.

BJP spokesperson, Raju Dhruv said that the PM has a very "soft corner" for Rajkot as he has contested his first-ever election from there.

During his visit to the state, he will lay the foundation stone for Amul's 20 lakh litre per day (LLPD) milk processing plant coming on 119 acres at Gadhka near Rajkot.

After a roadshow from the airport to Race Course in Rajkot, he will address a public rally on the Race Course ground and inaugurate the urban housing conclave at Shastri Maidan.

The development works include the Light House Project under PW Awas Yojana, Hospital Chowk bridge, Ramapir Chowk bridge, Nana Mava bridge, Science Museum, four-lane Para Pipaliya Road connecting AIIMS etc.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of Jetpur-Gondal-Rajkot Road, three new GIDCs at Nagalpar, Khirsara-2 and Pipardi, passenger facilities in railways, remodelling water supply scheme of Gondal and Machhu-1, a sports complex in Rajkot, fire station of RMC on Nirmala Road, widening of Bhimnagar bridge to Mota Mauva bridge, apron and security work on both sides of Bhadar River. (ANI)

