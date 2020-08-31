Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 96,435 with 1,280 new cases, the state health department said.

With 14 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 3,022, it said.

At the same time, 1,025 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 77,782, the department said in a release.

With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 80.66 per cent, it said.

There are now 15,631 active cases in Gujarat,of which the condition of 79 patients is critical,while 15,552 are stable, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 96,435, new cases 1,280, deaths 3,022, discharged 77,782, active cases 15,631, people tested so far 23,31,836.

