New Delhi, August 31: With the untimely demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday, the Union Government announced a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6. Both the August to 6 and September 6 will be considered as mourning date.

Issuing the order, the Government of India said, "Seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 6 September, both days inclusive." The government stated that the former President will be cremated with full state honours on Tuesday. Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President to be Cremated With Full State Honours in Delhi Tomorrow, Flag at Parliament Lowered to Half Mast.

Here's what the GoI said:

Seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 6 September, both days inclusive: Govt of India #PranabMukherjee — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020

Earlier, Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday after three weeks of hospitalisation. at Army Research and Referal Hospital in the national capital. He was in septic shock due to lung infection and was kept on ventilator support. The 84-year-old former President was tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10 and had urged his contacts to self-isolate and get tested for the virus. He was admitted to the Army R&R Hospital. On August 11, the hospital in its statement said that a brain clot was found and surgery was undertaken soon after.

Following his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and other prominent leaders expressed their condolences.

