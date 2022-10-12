Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the infection tally to 12,75,785, the state health department said.

As 81 patients recuperated during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 12,63,986.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,037 as nobody succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, it said in a release.

There are 762 active cases in Gujarat and one of these patients is in a critical condition.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 33 new cases, followed by Surat at 22, Vadodara 15, and Mehsana and Rajkot eight cases each, among others, the department said.

A total of 38,287 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, taking the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 12.72 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,75,785, new cases 111, death toll 11,037, recoveries 12,63,986, active cases 762, people tested so far - figures not released.

