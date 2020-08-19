Ahmedabad, Aug 19 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 82,087 with 1,145 new cases reported on Wednesday, the state healthdepartment said.

With 17 fatalities, the state's death toll rose to 2,839, it said.

As many as 1,120 patients were discharged, raising the total of recovered cases in Gujarat to 64,830, the department said in a release.

The state has achieved a recovery rate of 78.98 per cent, it said.

There are now 14,418 active cases in the state, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 82,087, new cases 1,145, deaths 2,839, discharged 64,830, active cases 14,418, people tested so far 14,78,629.

