Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,17,709 with the addition of 1,364 new cases on Wednesday, while a record 1,447 patients were discharged, the state health department said.

With 12 more deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state increased to 3,259, it said.

Also Read | Balli Durga Prasad Rao Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences on Demise of Tirupati’s Lok Sabha MP.

As many as 1,447 patients were discharged, the highestsingle-day recovery, taking the number of such cases to 98,156, the department said in a release.

This increased the state's recovery rate to 83.39 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Reply on Jaya Bachchan's Parliament Speech (Read Tweet).

Also, 85,153 samples were tested in the last 24 hours at a rate of 1,310.05 tests per day per million population, the highest so far in the state, the department said.

With this, a total of 35,23,653 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,17,709, new cases 1,364, deaths 3,259, discharged 98,156, active cases 16,294, people tested so far 35,23,653.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)