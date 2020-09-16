New Delhi, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his grief on the demise of Tirupati's Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao. The YSR Congress Party leader died at Apollo hospital in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

Expressing his condolences, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Here's PM Modi's tweet:

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2020

As per reports, Balli Durga Prasad was ailing for some time and was recently shifted to Chennai 15 days ago. The Lok Sabha MP hailed from Gudur and had served as a legislator during 1985-89, and 1994 to 2014 for four times. He had also served as Minister for Primary Education between 1996 and 1998.

