Ahmedabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 377 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 12,20,562, while nine deaths increased the toll to 10,896, a health department official said.

So far, 12,04,656 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,148 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 5,010, with 41 patients being on ventilator support, he said.

"Ahmedabad led with 136 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 72 cases, Surat 26, Gandhinagar 18 and Rajkot six cases, among others. The deaths comprised five in Vadodara, two in Jamnagar and one each in Surat and Bhavnagar," he informed.

A government release said 44,497 people were given COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far to 10.21 crore.

In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the tally remained unchanged at 11,407, while the discharge of two people took the recovery count to 11,398, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with five active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,20,562, new cases 377, death toll 10,896, discharged 12,04,656, active cases 5,010, people tested so far - figures not released.

