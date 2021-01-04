Ahmedabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,47,926 on Monday with the addition of 698 new cases, the state health department said.

With three more deaths, the state-wide COVID-19 fatalities went up to 4,321, it said.

Also, 898 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,34,558, said the department in a release.

With this, the recovery rate improved further to 94. 61 per cent, it said.

As many as 47,995 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, pushing the tally of samples tested so far to 98,58,659, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,47,926, new cases 698, deaths 4,321, active cases 9,047, people tested so far 98,58,659.

