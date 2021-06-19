Ahmedabad, Jun 19 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday recorded 228 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since February, which raised the tally of infections to 8,22,149, an official from the state health department said.

The state reported five casualties that took the toll to 10,028, the official said.

As per records, the day's count is the lowest that the state has recorded since February 8, when it had reported 232 cases.

At least, 874 persons were discharged from hospitals, raising the count of recoveries to 8,05,524, he said, adding that the recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent.

Surat district reported the highest number of 44 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 40, Vadodara with 21, Rajkot with 20, Gir Somnath with 17 and Junagadh with 12.

While Surat reported two casualties during the day, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Mahisagar saw one death each, it was stated.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has reported 10,480 cases so far, of which 10,407 patients have recovered and four have died of the infection.

There are currently 69 active cases in the region, the official data revealed.

Meanwhile, 3,24,615 people were vaccinated in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 2,18,71,920.

According to the health department, 2,19,717 doses were administered to the beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,22,149, new cases 228, death toll 10,028, discharged 8,05,542, active cases 6,579, people tested so far - figures not released.

