Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Gujarat reported 26 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the state's tally to 8,26,950, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,090, an official said.

With 22 persons getting discharged during the day, the recovery count in Gujarat touched 8,16,630, leaving the state with an active caseload of 230, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 11 cases, followed by six in Vadodara and four in Valsad, among other districts, he added.

A release said 1.59 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 7.43 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained COVID-19 free with no active cases reported, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,950, new cases 26, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,630, active cases 230, people tested so far - figures not released.

