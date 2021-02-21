Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,67,104 after 283 cases were detected on Sunday, while the day also saw one death and 264 people getting discharged, a state health official said.

So far, 2,61,009 people have been discharged, a recovery rate of 97.72 per cent, while the toll stands at 4,405, he said.

"The number of active cases is 1,690, including 29 on ventilator support. Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 68, followed by Vadodara with 65, Surat 47, Rajkot 22, Kutch 11, Gandhinagar nine, Jamnagar seven, Bharuch six, and Morbi, Panchmahal, and Sabarkantha five each," he said.

The number of people who have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is 8,12,447, while 55,409 have been administered the second dose, the official informed.

In the neighbouring UT of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, two persons were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered cases to 3,370, while the number of active cases dropped to two.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,67,104, new cases 283, death toll 4,405, discharged 2,61,009, active cases 1,690, people tested so far - figures not released.

