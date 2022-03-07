Ahmedabad, Mar 7 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 43 COVID-19 cases, increasing its tally to 12,23,305, while two deaths, in Rajkot and Surat, took the toll to 10,937, a state health department official said.

With 142 people getting discharged during the day, the recovery count reached 12,11,555, leaving the state with 813 active cases, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 25 cases, followed by nine in Vadodara and two in Surat, among other districts, the official added.

A government release said 95,942 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots during the day, increasing the number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.35 crore.

With two persons getting discharged and no new case being reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery count and tally in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood at 11,406 and 11,410, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with no active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,305, new cases 43, death toll 10,937, discharged 12,11,555, active cases 813, people tested so far - figures not released.

