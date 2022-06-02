Ahmedabad, Jun 2 (PTI) Gujarat has registered 50 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,25,292, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a state government health official said on Thursday.

The recovery count increased by 25 and stood at 12,14,094, leaving the state with 254 active cases, he added.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,292 new cases 50, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,14,094 active cases 254 and people tested so far - figures not released.

