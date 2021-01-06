Ahmedabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 665 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 2,49,246, the state health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall death toll in Gujarat mounted to 4,329, it said.

A total of 897 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 2,36,323, the department said in a release.

With this, the COVID-19 case recoveryrate in the state has improved to 94.82 per cent.

With 48,966 new tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, the overall number of the samples tested so far in Gujarat has gone up to 99,55,664, the department said.

