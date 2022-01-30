Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 9,395 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 11,53,980, while 30 deaths took the toll to 10,438, an official said.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

The discharge of 16,066 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 10,52,222, leaving the state with an active tally of 91,230, he said.

Also Read | Assam: Toddler Girl Drinks Milk From Elephant in Golaghat, Video Goes Viral.

The state reported less that 10,000 cases in a day for the first time in nearly two weeks, while the deaths were slightly less than the 33 witnessed on Saturday, he pointed out.

Ahmedabad led with 3,653 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 2,011, Rajkot 773 and Surat with 642, among other districts, he said.

Ahmedabad district also saw the highest number of deaths during the day at nine, followed by Surat six, Rajkot four, Vadodara and Bhavnagar three each, Jamnagar two, and Mehsana, Gandhinagar and Morbi one case each, he added.

As many as 88,117 people received their COVID-19 vaccination shots on Sunday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 9.76 crore.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new cases and 22 recoveries, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 11,302 and number of people discharged to 11,207. Four deaths so far have left the UT's active tally at 91, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,980, new cases 9,395, death toll 10,438, discharged 10,52,222, active cases 91,320, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)