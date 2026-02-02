Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday said the Union Budget gives a strong boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Reform Express' and his vision of a developed India by 2047.

He highlighted the Budget's focus on infrastructure investment, digital economy growth, self-reliance, and initiatives like the rare earth elements corridor and data centres, which will support AI and electronics manufacturing, as well as strengthening the defence sector.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "This pioneering and path-defining Budget provides a decisive impetus to PM Narendra Modi ji's 'Reform Express'. It also outlines a distinct track and trajectory to realise PM Modi's noble vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The Capex outlay of more than Rs 12 lakh crore acts as a vital catalyst to uplift every section of society. The Budget focuses on far-sighted initiatives which will make India self-reliant and future-ready. The rare earth elements corridor will be a major growth connector."

"The emphasis given on data centres, which will be the core infrastructure in the digital economy, will play a vital role in makingIndia a prime player in AI services. We have seen how major investment has been made in electronic components manufacturing. Under PM Modi's leadership, we have seen a significant strengthening of the defence sector," he said.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget.

Some of the key announcements of the budget were that public capital expenditure has been increased to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY 2026-27, up from Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the previous year, underlining the government's continued focus on infrastructure-led growth.

Key initiatives include the development of seven high-speed rail corridors connecting major cities, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years to promote environmentally sustainable transport systems.

A major highlight on the taxation front was the announcement that the New Income Tax Act, 2025, will come into effect from April 2026, accompanied by simplified rules and redesigned forms to ease compliance for taxpayers. The Budget also proposes reductions in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates for overseas tour packages, education and medical expenses under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme. (ANI)

