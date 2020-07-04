Ahmedabad, Jul 4 (PTI) Gujarat on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of 712 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 35,398, the state health department said.

For the first time, single-day increase in number of patients crossed the 700-mark.

Death toll due to the pandemic rose to 1,927 with 21 new fatalities.

Surat again reported the highest increase in patients in the state at 253, taking the case tally in the district to 5,714. Surat city reported 201 new cases while the remaining part of the district reported 52 cases.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday visited Surat and announced that 200 additional ventilators will be provided to the hospitals and Rs 100 crore would be made available to convert two hospitals into dedicated COVID hospitals.

Ahmedabad reported 172 new cases, taking its total to 21,715. Death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 1,475 with nine more cases.

The number of recovered patients in Ahmedabad rose to 16,613 with 228 more patients getting discharged on Saturday.

Vadodara reported 61 new cases, taking its total to 2,499.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 47 new cases, Valsad 19, Bharuch 15, Navsari 11, Bhavnagar 20, Gandhinagar 15, Junagadh, Banaskantha and Kheda ten each.

Surat and Rajkot reported deaths of four coronavirus patients each on Saturday, while Mehsana, Aravalli, Kutch and Valsad reported the death of one patient each,the health department said in itsrelease.

The state also reported recovery of 473 patients, taking the number of recovered cases to 25,414, the department said.

There are now 8,057 active cases in the state, with as many as 68 patients being on ventilator.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,398, new cases 712, deaths 1,927, discharged 25,414, active cases 8,057 and people tested so far 4,04,354.

