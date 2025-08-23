Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], August 23 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in Porbandar for two consecutive days and subsequent waterlogging, the situation became normal on Friday. District Collector SD Dhanani said that one woman lost her life after she was struck by lightning.

Speaking to ANI, SD Dhanani said, "This year, the start of the monsoon was good. But on 19 and 20 August, Porbandar faced heavy rains..Due to these situations, waterlogging developed. From the state government, we got four additional dewatering pumps. Yesterday, a woman lost her life because she was struck by lightning. No other lives were lost. Yesterday evening, 46 children were stuck in a school. With the help of NDRF, they were safely evacuated. A tanker flipped today, and it had 13 people on board. We sent the NDRF team to the scene. The situation is normal now. Rain has stopped since yesterday."

Earlier, Raval village in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat was flooded on Thursday following heavy and continuous rainfall, leaving roads and low-lying areas completely submerged.

Connectivity between Raval and the nearby Kalyanpur village has also been cut off due to the flooding.

The Meteorological Centre (Met Centre), Ahmedabad, issued a nowcast warning of extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squalls for 10 districts, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Surat and Valsad.

Parts of Gujarat have been battered by incessant rainfall over the past few days.

The IMD said several places reported heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely to exceptionally heavy rainfall (>=30 cm) in Saurashtra and Kutch, and south Gujarat on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast that till August 25, heavy rainfall is anticipated over parts of the central Arabian Sea and adjacent areas, including portions of the south Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea, along with the coasts of Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa. (ANI)

