Mumbai, August 22: The websites of Chinese platforms TikTok, AliExpress and Shein became unexpectedly accessible to some Indian users on Friday, August 22, after reports claimed that these apps, which had a huge following in India, were back five-year ban. However, the government confirmed that the ban has not been lifted.

CNBC-TV18, citing government officials, reported that there has been no change in the Indian government's stance, and the ban on Chinese apps, including TikTok, AliExpress, and Shein, remains fully in effect.

Officials clarified that no directive has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) or any other authority to unblock these websites. Furthermore, the government has not received any application from TikTok or other banned platforms seeking a reversal of the ban orders.

The Indian government banned TikTok, AliExpress, and 57 other Chinese apps in June 2020, following deadly border clashes in the Galwan Valley, citing concerns related to national security, data privacy, and sovereignty. The ban was announced under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, with officials stating the apps were "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India."

Despite the recent thaw in diplomatic relations between India and China, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi earlier this week, government sources emphasised that the ban is neither interim nor time-bound. It remains in force unless explicitly revoked.

