Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday assured that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged above 18 will commence in the state from May 1 itself. However, this will be limited to 10 most-affected districts and will cover the entire State as soon as the vaccine availability increases.The state is set to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day on May 1.

"CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp in a video message assures people about the commencement of corona vaccination for the 18+ people from tomorrow, May 1, the Gujarat Foundation Day, in 10 most-affected districts and will cover the entire State as soon as the vaccine availability increases," CMO Gujarat tweeted.

Vaccination drive for people above 18 years will commence from May 1. It will include people falling in the age group of 18-44 years.

Earlier, Chief Minister dedicated 150 new '108' ambulances equipped with oxygen and other emergency facilities, procured in record one-week time to ferry COVID-19 patients that will be allocated to various districts and cities of the State.

Meanhwile, to combat the current COVID-19 situation, a 57-member Naval medical team from the Western Naval Command has been deputed to the PM COVID Care Hospital at Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Defence said.According to the Defence Ministry, the team consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff has been deputed to Ahmedabad on April 29.The initial deployment of the team is for two months period, which would be extended if required. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)