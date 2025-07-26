Dang (Gujarat) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Saputara Monsoon Festival began in Gujarat's only hill station on Saturday and will run until 17 August 2025. Organised by the Gujarat Tourism Department, the 23-day-long festival aims to promote tribal culture, local traditions, and the natural beauty of the region.

Despite heavy rain, artists from across the country performed colourful cultural programmes during the opening ceremony. A tableau themed on "Operation Sindoor" was also showcased to raise awareness about India's recent strategic efforts and achievements.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel officially inaugurated the festival at Saputara Hill Station at 9 am. Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Tribal Minister Kunvarji Halpati and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

According to a press release, the festival opened with a grand 'Folk Carnival Parade' under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. It featured 354 artists from 13 states, including Gujarat, who presented traditional folk dances.

The parade included Lavani and Dhangari Gaja from Maharashtra, Bhangra from Punjab, Kalbeliya from Rajasthan, Chhau from West Bengal, Bihu from Assam, Badhai from Madhya Pradesh, Gussadi from Telangana, Poojakunitha from Karnataka, Nati from Himachal Pradesh, and Dhamal from Haryana.

From Gujarat, artists performed the Dangi folk dance, Chhatri Hudo, Rathwa dance, Siddi Dhamal, Talvar Raas, Dobru-Kircha, Garba, 52 Beda, Dangi-Kahadiya, and Mewasi dance.

The parade also featured colourful props like Lok Mela, Jumping Kawadi, Giant Puppets, Ladakhi Masks, a Snow Lion from Leh, and various traditional face masks.

In addition, 87 artists from different states performed a variety of dance forms on the inaugural stage, including Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Yakshagana, Manipuri Raas, Kathakali, Kalbelia, Langa, Pung, Rouf, Dhangari, Dollu Kunitha, Ghoomar, Mayur, Bihu, and Kathak.

Every weekend will feature special cultural events. The first week has been themed 'Tribal Heritage Week', showcasing tribal arts and crafts, traditional cuisines, selfie zones, and exhibitions of tribal skills.

Famous Gujarati singers such as Geeta Rabari, Parth Oza, and Raag Mehta will perform during the festival. Kerala's unique 'Thekkinakadu Attam Musical Band' will perform on Sunday, 27 July. Local college bands and young artists from Gujarat will also be given a chance to perform.

Other highlights include a mini-marathon on 15 August, a 'Sunday on Cycle' event, and Dahi Handi celebrations on Janmashtami. There will also be rain dance zones, forest trails, traditional games, and themed selfie points.

A grand moving tableau will travel through Saputara, hosting entertainment activities and giving out prizes to winners.

The Tourism Department said the event is part of Gujarat's annual efforts to promote tourism and create job opportunities for local communities. The festival invites visitors to enjoy the monsoon season alongside the unique tribal culture and beautiful landscapes of Saputara.

Information about registration and event details can be accessed by scanning the QR code provided in the release. (ANI)

