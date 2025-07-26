Mumbai, July 26: The Maharashtra government’s flagship women-centric welfare scheme, Ladki Bahin Yojana, has come under serious scrutiny after it was discovered that over 14,000 ineligible male beneficiaries received financial aid meant exclusively for women. The startling irregularity has raised critical questions about systemic loopholes and administrative accountability in the implementation of the scheme.

Launched in August 2024, the Ladki Bahin Yojana provides INR 1,500 per month to women aged between 21 and 65 from low-income families to ensure financial independence and support. However, a recent audit has revealed that 14,298 men were wrongly enrolled in the beneficiary list and collectively received a total of INR 21.44 crore in government funds over a ten-month period. Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Instalment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme? Check Latest Update.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the men allegedly used false or misrepresented identities to enroll in the scheme. These fraudulent entries went undetected for months until routine checks flagged the inconsistencies. The revelation has triggered an internal review by the Women and Child Development Department, with officials now investigating how these male beneficiaries bypassed eligibility checks and who approved their applications. Ladki Bahin Yojana July 2025 Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries Receive 13th Kist of INR 1,500 Under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme?

Officials associated with the scheme are reportedly under the scanner for potential negligence or complicity. The government is also considering disciplinary action and recovery of funds from those found guilty of mismanagement.

This incident adds to a series of credibility issues surrounding welfare schemes in Maharashtra. Similar irregularities were earlier reported in the Sanitary Napkin Subsidy Scheme and the Shiv Bhojan Thali initiative.

While a formal statement from the Women and Child Development Department is awaited, the state government is under increasing pressure to plug gaps in welfare delivery and ensure that targeted aid reaches only the intended women beneficiaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).