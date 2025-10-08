Kevadia (Gujarat) [India] October 8 (ANI): As India observes 24 years of leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his consistent focus on tribal welfare continues to shape the development landscape of Gujarat. This commitment is reflected in a series of long-term initiatives such as the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which have significantly improved access to education, skill development, and healthcare in tribal regions.

In Kevadia, this transformation is taking shape through improved access to education, skill development, and healthcare. The government's push towards modern education has reached even the most remote tribal regions, where children are now attending government schools equipped with smart classrooms, digital learning tools, and interactive teaching systems, facilities that were once largely limited to private institutions. Students who once struggled with limited resources now have access to the same opportunities as their urban counterparts.

"My parents need not worry about anything; the government helps us a lot in our education," said Nirali Tadvi, a student from Kevadia. Teachers in these schools also credit this progress to the state's vision for inclusive growth. "It has been the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that tribal children get smart classes. They are being prepared so that they are no less than other kids and can become competent enough", said Manasvi, a teacher.

Alongside education, Gujarat has placed significant emphasis on skill development as a tool for empowerment. At the Ekta Skill Development Center in Kevadia, young men and women from tribal backgrounds are being trained in various trades, from hospitality to tailoring and computer operations, completely free of cost. The centre not only offers vocational training but also assists students in securing placements in reputed companies, creating a pathway to financial independence. "I am gaining valuable knowledge, especially about the hotel industry, and learning many new things," said Harish Tadvi, one of the trainees at the centre.

Healthcare is another area witnessing steady progress. The Gujarat government has introduced weekly medical camps at Anganwadi centres across tribal villages, ensuring that medical assistance reaches people right at their doorstep. These camps offer free check-ups, vaccinations for children, and prenatal care for women, eliminating the need for villagers to travel long distances for basic medical services. "They are getting facilities straight in their homes. They do not have to waste their time or spend anything. They do not have to go out of their village at all," said Chetna, a Community Health Officer working in Kevadia.

Through sustained efforts in education, skill development, and healthcare, Gujarat continues to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Viksit Bharat" to life on the ground, ensuring that its tribal communities are not left behind but move forward with pride, opportunity, and confidence. (ANI)

