Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The minimum temperature across Kashmir, except in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, remained above the freezing point on Thursday even as the valley is bracing up for another wet spell from Friday.

At minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the only place in the valley which recorded sub-zero minimum temperature on Thursday, Met officials said.

They said all the remaining weather stations in the valley, including Pahalgam, recorded the minimum temperature above the freezing point.

The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The night temperature across the valley was above the normal for this part of the season, they said.

The Met office has forecast widespread moderate rain and snow at isolated places.

The rain and snow is likely to continue for two days after which the weather is likely to remain mainly dry for a few days, the officials said.

