Kokrajhar (Assam), Apr 30 (PTI) Unidentified gunmen fired indiscriminately at an office of the youth wing of the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam's Kokrajhar district, police said on Friday.

The UPPL is an ally of the BJP in the state.

The incident occurred in Halongbazar area at around 11.45 pm on Thursday when some people were present at the office. However, no casualty was reported, a police official said.

Police personnel found several empty cartridges of AK-47 rifle from the spot.

Investigations are on, the official said.

The BJP contested the recently held assembly election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the UPPL. Votes will be counted on Sunday.

