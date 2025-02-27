New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Quality Council of India (QCI), in collaboration with the Government of Nagaland, organised Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland at Hotel Vivor, Kohima--an initiative aimed at supporting the state's efforts in driving quality-led growth across key sectors.

After impactful engagements in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha, QCI has now brought Gunvatta Sankalp to Nagaland.

This one-day event served as a dynamic platform, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to drive meaningful discussions and forge partnerships aimed at elevating quality standards in healthcare, education & skilling, industry & MSMEs, and tourism.

Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, in his keynote address, remarked, "The people of Nagaland can serve as a beacon of quality for the nation. The pursuit of excellence and quality is at the heart of our progress, and Nagaland is committed to partnering in this journey. The aspirations of our common people define the quality of Nagaland--they are the true brand ambassadors of our state."

Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI, emphasised the role of Gunvatta Sankalp in empowering states through quality-driven reforms, stating, "Nagaland is a state that values sustainability, entrepreneurship, and excellence--qualities that make it a role model not only for India but for the world.

At the Quality Council of India (QCI), we firmly believe that Viksit Bharat is not possible without a Viksit Nagaland. I am confident that through the discussions at Gunvatta Sankalp today, we will uncover new pathways to embed quality into Nagaland's journey towards a developed future.

QCI will support, collaborate, and ensure that Nagaland's unique identity and strengths are amplified through quality-driven initiatives."

The inaugural session was graced by the presence of Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland; Dr. J. Alam (IAS), Chief Secretary, Government of Nagaland; Kesonyu Yhome (IAS), Secretary to the Chief Minister; Jaxay Shah, Chairperson, QCI; and Chakravarty Kannan, Secretary General, QCI, marking the beginning of a strategic dialogue on embedding quality at the grassroots level.

Gunvatta Sankalp Nagaland marks a crucial step in supporting and amplifying the state's efforts to strengthen quality standards across sectors.

With engaging discussions, insights, and shared commitments, this initiative aimed to support the government, industries, and communities in enhancing quality consciousness.

Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, it reinforced Nagaland's journey toward a high-quality, sustainable, and globally competitive future. (ANI)

