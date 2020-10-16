Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday alleged that the "Gupkar alliance" has been formed on directions of Pakistan and China and guided by "anti-India" forces, and warned that the alliance partners will have to face serious consequences for any "misadventure".

Mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday held a meeting and formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders in the issue.

To focus on the political developments in Kashmir and formation of the alliance, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit convened a meeting of its senior leaders and heads of various social and religious organizations in Jammu on Friday.

"Gupkar alliance has been formed on direction of Pakistan and China. The Gupkar alliance is being directed and guided by anti-national forces", Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

Raina said the formation of the alliance by the NC and the PDP under the Gupkar agenda "is an agenda of anti-national forces that want to destabilize the situation in the Kashmir valley".

"We will never ever allow the agenda of the Gupkar alliance to be implemented in J&K and allow it to succeed," he said.

The J&K BJP president warned these alliance partners that if any misadventure is carried out and any "anti-national" agenda is carried forward, they have to face serious consequences. "We will not tolerate it. At no cost their nefarious designs will be allowed to succeed," he said.

Raina said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the common mass in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh jumped for joy because Article 370 did criminal injustice with the common people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that a conspiracy is being hatched by Abdullah Parivar and Mufti Parivar against the Country and we will not tolerate this anti-National move.

"The alliance formed by Abdullahs and Muftis has nothing to do with the betterment of the people of J&K. they are just dancing on the tones of Pakistan and China and demanding the restoration of the Article 370 which is next to impossible because it did criminal injustice to common mass in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh'', Raina said.

He said, "Article 370 will not be implemented till doomsday. It doesn't matter how much cry Abdullahs and Muftis make" He further said th Article 370 had given birth to separatism and terrorism and also tried to develop Pakistanism in J&K, which gave rise to terrorism in which thousands of innocent people got killed.

He said that Pakistan and China are carrying on atrocities against the people living in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), Gilgit, Baltistan, Eastern Ladakh and Shaksgam Valley.

"We will not tolerate anyone who tries to instigate the people of Kashmir against India," Raina said.

