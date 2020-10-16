Bhubaneswar, October 16: India on Friday successfully conducted another night trial of indigenously-developed nuclear-capable Prithvi-II ballistic missile from a defence test facility off Odisha coast, DRDO sources said.

The short-range surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from the launching complex III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at about 7.30 p.m. as part of user trial by the Strategic Forces Command, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said. Prithvi Short-Range Ballistic Missile Developed by DRDO Successfully Test-Fired From Balasore in Odisha; All You Need to Know.

This was the second successful night trial of Prithvi-II missile in less than a month. Earlier, the Indian Army successfully conducted a night trial on September 23. Prithvi-II is capable of attacking targets at a range of 350 km.

