Gurgaon, Feb 1 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl has filed a police complaint against her uncle alleging that he molested her while she was alone at her aunt's place, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused is on the run, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, she went to her aunt's house on January 1 and stayed there for a while. On January 5, when her aunt had gone to the market and she was alone at home, her uncle touched her inappropriately.

The complainant said she did not disclose the incident to anyone out of fear. She came back home on Monday and confided in a boy in her neighbourhood who suggested that she files a police complaint.

An FIR has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the women's police station in Manesar here, the police said.

"The statement of the minor was recorded before the magistrate on Tuesday. Action will be taken as per law and the accused, who is absconding, will be nabbed soon," Station House Officer of women's police station, Manesar, Inspector Poonam Singh said.

