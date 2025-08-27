Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 27 (ANI): In a joint operation conducted last night, the teams of Special Task Force (STF) and Gurugram Crime Branch arrested five accused after a police encounter. The accused were involved in Rohit Shaukeen's murder and firing at singer Rahul Fazilpuria, claims Sandeep Kumar, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gurugram Police.

According to Sandeep Kumar, "Crime Branch Sector-31, Manesar, Sector 43, Gurugram and STF Gurugram at Pataudi Road near Wazipur, Gurugram, last night at around 12:15 am, a total of five accused, including the wanted accused in Rohit Shaukeen murder case and the accused who fired on singer Rahul Fazilpuria, have been arrested after a police encounter."

The police claimed that out of the total five accused arrested in this encounter, four accused have been shot, who have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, and one accused, Gautam, has been arrested as per rules in the case registered in Police Station Sector-10, Gurugram, in connection with this encounter.

"A total of about 18 rounds were fired in this encounter," PRO Gurugram police said.

Meanwhile, singer Rahul Fazilpuria was allegedly shot at on the Southern Peripheral Road in Sector 71 of Haryana's Gurugram. Police identified the accused and registered an FIR, a police official said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurugram Police, Sandeep Kumar, said that the police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and found the bullet mark.

Police PRO Kumar added that the police have recovered a car from the spot of the incident, and the accused has been identified.

Fazilpuria contested the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) from the Gurgaon constituency. According to the Election Commission of India, he received a total of 13,278 votes and lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rao Inderjit Singh.

Rohit Shokeen was shot dead on 4 August 2025 in Sector-77. (ANI)

