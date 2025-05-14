Gurugram, May 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died by suicide by jumping from the 15th floor in Tata Primanti society in Sector 72 on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased studied in a private school in Sector 49 in class 12, they said.

According to police, Shaurya Sandilya was reportedly upset because he scored 75 per cent marks in the CBSE exam, short of 90 per cent, which he expected.

When he took the jump, his father was away at work and his mother was at home.

Locals, who heard the sound of the fall, informed the police.

Shaurya was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigating officer said the boy was under no pressure from his parents to score 90 per cent or above.

